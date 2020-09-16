Wednesday, September 16, 2020
88.5 F
Ocala
type here...
Subscribe for email updates
BusinessNews

Reggae House opens doors on new Ocala location

By Jeremiah Delgado
The Reggae House, a new restaurant serving authentic Jamaican cuisine, has opened the doors on its new location in east Ocala.
The restaurant, which is located at 2506 Southeast 17th Street, replaces the previously shuttered La Famiglia Pizzeria, which closed its doors last year after the owner cited personal health issues.
Although Reggae House generated lots of buzz in August when they were open for a brief stint, the restaurant’s official grand opening was Thursday, September 3.
The menu includes a variety of Jamaican mainstays, including oxtail, jerk wings, curried goat and chicken, and the popular Saltfish Fritters, an appetizer made with dried salted cod (bacalao).
The restaurant is closed on Monday, and opens every other day at 11 a.m., closing at 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 6 p.m. on Sunday.
For more information, check out the Reggae House Ocala website.
Have you tried the new Reggae House? Share your experiences with us in a comment below!

Photos in Ocala, Florida

Crime

Crime

Ocklawaha man jailed on domestic battery charge

A 25-year-old Ocklawaha man was arrested on a domestic battery charge Thursday after he allegedly shoved and grabbed a woman during an argument about how she disciplines her son.
Read more
Crime

Brooksville man charged with stealing from Ocala Wal-Mart

A Brooksville man was arrested after he reportedly tried to walk out of an Ocala Wal-Mart without scanning and paying for several items.
Read more
Crime

Ocala man accused of trying to break window and steal liquor from Marathon store

An Ocala man is behind bars after he allegedly threw a concrete block at a Marathon gas station window in an effort to steal liquor.
Read more
Crime

Ocala man charged with driving vehicle at man in motel parking lot

An Ocala man is accused of almost running over a man with his vehicle during an altercation in the parking lot of the Cross Country Motel.
Read more

Business

Business

Reggae House opens doors on new Ocala location

The Reggae House, a new restaurant serving authentic Jamaican cuisine, has opened the doors on its new location in east Ocala.
Read more
Business

Marion Cultural Alliance accepting nominations for annual Arts Awards

The Marion Cultural Alliance is currently accepting nominations for their annual Arts Awards. The deadline to submit a nomination is Sunday, September 27. 
Read more
Business

World Equestrian Center provides aerial update of construction progress

The World Equestrian Center recently released some aerial footage of the construction progress the organization has made on its state-of-the-art facility.
Read more
Business

Reggae House serving up authentic Jamaican food in east Ocala

Reggae House has officially opened its doors and is serving up authentic Jamaican food at a previously shuttered east Ocala location.
Read more

Subscribe for email updates

* indicates required

Headlines

Business

Reggae House opens doors on new Ocala location

The Reggae House, a new restaurant serving authentic Jamaican cuisine, has opened the doors on its new location in east Ocala.
Read more
News

Popular Halloween Fort King Haunted Trail event canceled because of COVID-19

The Halloween Fort King Haunted Trail event has been canceled.
Read more
News

Marion firefighters battle camper fire that threatened Ocklawaha residence

Multiple crews from Marion County Fire Rescue battled a camper fire late Monday afternoon in Ocklawaha.
Read more
News

Ocala Police investigating human remains found off E. Silver Springs Blvd.

The Ocala Police Department was investigating a death late Tuesday afternoon after a maintenance crew found heavily decomposed human remains.
Read more

More headlines

Follow Us on Social Media

39,125FansLike
2,524FollowersFollow
333FollowersFollow

Sections

Around FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCrimeEntertainmentGovernmentHealthLetters to the EditorNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosRestaurantsSportsTravel

Weather in Ocala, Florida

Ocala
scattered clouds
88.3 ° F
89.6 °
87 °
59 %
2.2mph
40 %
Wed
85 °
Thu
87 °
Fri
88 °
Sat
90 °
Sun
88 °