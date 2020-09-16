Reggae House opens doors on new Ocala location

The Reggae House, a new restaurant serving authentic Jamaican cuisine, has opened the doors on its new location in east Ocala.

Although Reggae House generated lots of buzz in August when they were open for a brief stint, the restaurant’s official grand opening was Thursday, September 3.

The menu includes a variety of Jamaican mainstays, including oxtail, jerk wings, curried goat and chicken, and the popular Saltfish Fritters, an appetizer made with dried salted cod (bacalao).

The restaurant is closed on Monday, and opens every other day at 11 a.m., closing at 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 6 p.m. on Sunday.

